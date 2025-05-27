Left Menu

India Conveys Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance in Singapore

An Indian parliamentary delegation in Singapore briefed local officials on India’s stance following the Pahalgam terror attack. They outlined Operation Sindoor and India’s new anti-terrorism policy. The visit aimed to link Pakistan to recent conflicts and involved discussions with Singaporean government, businesses, think tanks, media, and the Indian community.

A high-level Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday engaged with Singaporean leaders to articulate India's firm stance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Leading the discussions, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha aimed to underscore India's commitment to fighting terrorism, despite heightened tensions with Pakistan.

The engagement is part of a broader diplomatic drive involving other global capitals, stressing Islamabad's alleged terror affiliations.

