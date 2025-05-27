India Conveys Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance in Singapore
An Indian parliamentary delegation in Singapore briefed local officials on India’s stance following the Pahalgam terror attack. They outlined Operation Sindoor and India’s new anti-terrorism policy. The visit aimed to link Pakistan to recent conflicts and involved discussions with Singaporean government, businesses, think tanks, media, and the Indian community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
A high-level Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday engaged with Singaporean leaders to articulate India's firm stance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Leading the discussions, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha aimed to underscore India's commitment to fighting terrorism, despite heightened tensions with Pakistan.
The engagement is part of a broader diplomatic drive involving other global capitals, stressing Islamabad's alleged terror affiliations.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- terrorism
- Pahalgam
- delegation
- Singapore
- Operation Sindoor
- policy
- Pakistan
- conflict
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Heroic Response Saves Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy