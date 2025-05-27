Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Outsourcing Policies to Trolls Amid Global Diplomatic Efforts

The Congress alleged that opposition MPs are more effective than the government in representing India globally. They criticized the BJP-led government for being influenced by trolls and failing during national crises. The Congress also questioned the government's handling of Pakistan and regional diplomacy post-terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has claimed that its members of parliament are portraying India's position abroad more effectively than representatives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They stated that the BJP is overly influenced by social media trolls, thus affecting policy making, especially evident during crises like the April 22 terror attacks.

During a press conference, Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media and publicity department, criticized the ruling party's approach toward naming delegates for international diplomatic trips. He accused specific BJP members, implicitly referring to MP Nishikant Dubey, of spreading harmful rhetoric about the opposition online.

Congress has also raised concerns about India's international standing, pointing to diplomatic setbacks in the Gulf and South Asia. They question the Modi government's strategic positioning and responses to issues like the India-Pakistan ''ceasefire'' and loss of support from neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

