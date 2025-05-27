Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Leaders Clash Over NITI Aayog Participation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of recycling accusations regarding his participation in the NITI Aayog meeting. Stalin defended his trip to Delhi, emphasizing its purpose in securing state funds, while Palaniswami questioned Stalin's motives and accused him of prioritizing family interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has lashed out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of repeating baseless allegations concerning Stalin's attendance at the NITI Aayog meeting.

Palaniswami questioned Stalin's motives for attending the meeting, suggesting it was to safeguard family funds rather than state interests. In response, Stalin highlighted the failures of the previous government and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to public service.

Amidst the political clash, Stalin inaugurated development projects worth several crores in Kolathur, including the restoration of important local infrastructure, while also distributing awards and necessities to the community's deserving individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

