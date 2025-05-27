Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Stalin vs. Palaniswami in NITI Aayog Dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin critiqued AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for repeatedly bringing up the same issue regarding Stalin's participation in the NITI Aayog meeting. Stalin asserted Palaniswami had no new accusations. Meanwhile, Stalin inaugurated several projects and rewarded students and differently-abled individuals in Kolathur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday over the recurrent issue of the NITI Aayog meeting. Stalin accused Palaniswami of repeating himself due to a lack of new points against the incumbent DMK government.

Palaniswami alleged Stalin attended the May 24 NITI Aayog meeting to protect family funds, a claim Stalin dismissed as an attempt to deflect from AIADMK's past governance failures. Addressing this issue, Stalin highlighted numerous lapses during the previous AIADMK government.

During a visit to Kolathur, Stalin inaugurated several development projects, including three old age homes and a renovated pond, while distributing prizes to students and aids to differently-abled individuals, demonstrating his regime's focus on community welfare and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

