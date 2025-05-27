Clash of Titans: Stalin vs. Palaniswami in NITI Aayog Dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday over the recurrent issue of the NITI Aayog meeting. Stalin accused Palaniswami of repeating himself due to a lack of new points against the incumbent DMK government.

Palaniswami alleged Stalin attended the May 24 NITI Aayog meeting to protect family funds, a claim Stalin dismissed as an attempt to deflect from AIADMK's past governance failures. Addressing this issue, Stalin highlighted numerous lapses during the previous AIADMK government.

During a visit to Kolathur, Stalin inaugurated several development projects, including three old age homes and a renovated pond, while distributing prizes to students and aids to differently-abled individuals, demonstrating his regime's focus on community welfare and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)