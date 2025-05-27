Left Menu

Clash Over Inclusivity: Pradhan vs. Rahul Gandhi's Claims

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation using an 'imported toolkit.' This accusation follows Gandhi's claims that SC, ST, and OBC candidates are unfairly denied educational opportunities. Pradhan counters with data showing increased representation during the BJP's tenure compared to the Congress era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:29 IST
Clash Over Inclusivity: Pradhan vs. Rahul Gandhi's Claims
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi of disseminating false information using an 'imported toolkit.' The charge was a retort to Gandhi's assertions that qualified SC, ST, and OBC candidates are labeled 'unsuitable' to restrict their access to education and leadership roles.

Pradhan alleged that the Congress party and its Nehru-Gandhi lineage have perpetuated deceit, historically neglecting marginalized communities. He contrasted the BJP's record since 2014, spotlighting increased faculty appointments from these communities in prestigious institutions, against figures from the Congress administration.

Asserting that Gandhi lacks awareness of his party's past policies, Pradhan shared data to refute claims of discrimination, pointing to significant progress in inclusivity under the Modi government and criticizing Congress's legacy of exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025