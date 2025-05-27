Clash Over Inclusivity: Pradhan vs. Rahul Gandhi's Claims

In a heated exchange, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi of disseminating false information using an 'imported toolkit.' The charge was a retort to Gandhi's assertions that qualified SC, ST, and OBC candidates are labeled 'unsuitable' to restrict their access to education and leadership roles.

Pradhan alleged that the Congress party and its Nehru-Gandhi lineage have perpetuated deceit, historically neglecting marginalized communities. He contrasted the BJP's record since 2014, spotlighting increased faculty appointments from these communities in prestigious institutions, against figures from the Congress administration.

Asserting that Gandhi lacks awareness of his party's past policies, Pradhan shared data to refute claims of discrimination, pointing to significant progress in inclusivity under the Modi government and criticizing Congress's legacy of exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)