TDP's Six Pillar Vision: Empowering Telugu Pride

TDP's Nara Lokesh unveiled key resolutions aimed at global Telugu recognition, youth and women's empowerment, farmer support, and cadre leadership. The party emphasizes social justice and plans innovative welfare models, such as free bus travel for women, to enhance representation and eradicate poverty, ensuring dignity and responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:24 IST
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh introduced six pivotal resolutions at the party's annual conclave, aiming to reshape its ideological framework for global Telugu recognition. The proposed ideologies span empowering youth, women, and farmers, while establishing party cadres as grassroots leaders.

Lokesh emphasized the pivotal role of Telugu people in education, technology, politics, and entrepreneurship, reflecting on Chandrababu Naidu's legacy. Initiatives like free bus travel for women and financial schemes aim to boost dignity and representation among female citizens.

Social justice remains central, with innovative welfare models focusing on eradicating poverty. Lokesh reiterated support for farmers with subsidies, ensuring they remain societal cornerstones, and committed to treating party cadres as leaders, providing resources like insurance and employment support to solidify their roles.

