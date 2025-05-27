Political Turmoil in Nilambur: Anvar's Influence on UDF's Bypoll Strategy

The Nilambur Assembly constituency bypoll has become a hotbed of political intrigue as tensions escalate within the UDF. Triggered by the selection of Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate, P V Anvar, a prominent Trinamool Congress figure, has voiced his discontent, demanding TMC's inclusion in the alliance.

Anvar's political maneuvering has not gone unnoticed; he has engaged with key figures like former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran and IUML's P K Kunhalikutty, highlighting the complexities of his relationships. While the IUML maintains a conciliatory stance, Congress faces internal pressure concerning Anvar's strategic moves.

Amid the unfolding drama, Congress remains steadfast in supporting Shoukath, despite Anvar's opposition and TMC's threats. The bypoll, slated for June 19, is crucial for UDF, with nominations closing June 2 and results anticipated on June 23. As alliances hang in balance, the political stakes in Nilambur are at an all-time high.