Trump Pushes for Open Trade with EU

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the European Union's initiative to organize trade meetings as a constructive step. The President expressed optimism that Europe would become more open to trading with the United States.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump remarked, "This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America."

He further asserted his readiness to negotiate trade arrangements independently, should current talks falter or result in unfair treatment, reinforcing his assertive trade policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)