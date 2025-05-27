Resilience Over Fear: Abdullah's Resolve in Reviving Kashmir's Tourism
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, expressing defiance against terror and advocating for tourism revival. He emphasized the need for cooperation between various governance bodies and the Centre’s support in enhancing security and tourism. Abdullah aims to rebuild confidence in Kashmir amidst recent terror attacks.
In a defining move against recent terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, a location affected by an April 22 terror attack.
Speaking at his first press conference since the incident, Abdullah declared that tourism should not be used as an indicator of normalcy and stressed the need for it to be 'conflict-neutral'. Highlighting the unique governance structure in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out the dual power systems where local, state, and central governments have to function together.
Efforts to revive the tourism sector are underway, with discussions at high levels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah expressed gratitude to Kashmir residents for condemning the terror attack in unity and underscored his commitment to a gradual reopening of tourist sites.
