Left Menu

Resilience Over Fear: Abdullah's Resolve in Reviving Kashmir's Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, expressing defiance against terror and advocating for tourism revival. He emphasized the need for cooperation between various governance bodies and the Centre’s support in enhancing security and tourism. Abdullah aims to rebuild confidence in Kashmir amidst recent terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST
Resilience Over Fear: Abdullah's Resolve in Reviving Kashmir's Tourism
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a defining move against recent terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, a location affected by an April 22 terror attack.

Speaking at his first press conference since the incident, Abdullah declared that tourism should not be used as an indicator of normalcy and stressed the need for it to be 'conflict-neutral'. Highlighting the unique governance structure in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out the dual power systems where local, state, and central governments have to function together.

Efforts to revive the tourism sector are underway, with discussions at high levels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah expressed gratitude to Kashmir residents for condemning the terror attack in unity and underscored his commitment to a gradual reopening of tourist sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025