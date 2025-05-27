Ireland Takes Symbolic Step Against Israeli Settlements

In a symbolic gesture, Ireland's cabinet has approved the drafting of legislation aimed at restricting trade with Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories. Although current trade is minimal, Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized the significance of the move following Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state last year.

According to Foreign Minister Simon Harris, the proposed bill will prohibit the importation of goods from these settlements but will exclude services. A parliamentary committee is set to consider the bill, with further scrutiny expected before it reaches votes in both the upper and lower houses later this year.

This initiative coincides with Britain's recent decision to suspend free trade talks with Israel and impose additional sanctions on West Bank settlers, as well as the European Union's review of its own political and economic agreements with Israel. The United Nations' advisory opinion deeming Israel's occupation illegal has empowered Ireland to advance these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)