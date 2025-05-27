Left Menu

Ireland Takes Symbolic Step Against Israeli Settlements

Ireland's cabinet has approved drafting legislation to limit trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, marking a symbolic step aligned with its recognition of a Palestinian state. The bill, which focuses on banning goods but not services, faces pending parliamentary scrutiny and a vote later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST
Ireland Takes Symbolic Step Against Israeli Settlements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a symbolic gesture, Ireland's cabinet has approved the drafting of legislation aimed at restricting trade with Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories. Although current trade is minimal, Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized the significance of the move following Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state last year.

According to Foreign Minister Simon Harris, the proposed bill will prohibit the importation of goods from these settlements but will exclude services. A parliamentary committee is set to consider the bill, with further scrutiny expected before it reaches votes in both the upper and lower houses later this year.

This initiative coincides with Britain's recent decision to suspend free trade talks with Israel and impose additional sanctions on West Bank settlers, as well as the European Union's review of its own political and economic agreements with Israel. The United Nations' advisory opinion deeming Israel's occupation illegal has empowered Ireland to advance these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025