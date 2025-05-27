Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalized Midway Through Critical Gulf Delegation

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of an all-party delegation to the Gulf region, has been hospitalized. He is stable and under medical supervision. The delegation aims to address international concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. Azad's absence will be felt as they continue their diplomatic mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:23 IST
Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is currently on an all-party delegation tour of the Gulf, has been hospitalized under medical supervision, disclosed BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda.

Midway through the tour, Azad was admitted to the hospital but remains stable as he undergoes tests. Panda, leading the diplomatic mission, highlighted Azad's instrumental role in previous meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait, expressed regret over missing Azad's presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

The delegation is on a mission to garner international support against Pakistan's terror activities following the Pahalgam attack. This initiative follows India's targeted strikes on Pakistani terror bases and subsequent defenses against retaliatory Pakistani attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

