Left Menu

BJP Legislators Rally Behind Shopkeepers Facing Eviction Due to Flyover Project

Nine BJP legislators joined a protest against the eviction of 39 shopkeepers due to flyover construction. They criticized the lack of a rehabilitation plan, demanding the government halt evictions until shopkeepers are relocated as promised. The BJP pledged to support the traders and ensure fair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:51 IST
BJP Legislators Rally Behind Shopkeepers Facing Eviction Due to Flyover Project
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, nine BJP legislators joined a protest on Tuesday against the eviction of 39 shopkeepers facing displacement due to a flyover construction project in Nai Basti market. The BJP representatives demanded an immediate halt to the evictions, insisting the government honor its promise to rehabilitate the affected traders before proceeding.

The shopkeepers had been issued fresh eviction notices, prompting the BJP leaders to denounce the move as unjust. They called on the government to relocate the traders to a designated site, Chanderbhaga, as previously assured. The eviction, they argued, jeopardizes the livelihoods of small business owners relying solely on their establishments.

Prominent BJP figures, including MLAs Narinder Singh and Sham Lal Sharma, expressed their concerns over the eviction's timing and urged the National Conference government to handle the situation with responsibility and empathy. The BJP pledged unwavering support to the shopkeepers, promising to champion their cause until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025