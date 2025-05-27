BJP Legislators Rally Behind Shopkeepers Facing Eviction Due to Flyover Project

In a show of solidarity, nine BJP legislators joined a protest on Tuesday against the eviction of 39 shopkeepers facing displacement due to a flyover construction project in Nai Basti market. The BJP representatives demanded an immediate halt to the evictions, insisting the government honor its promise to rehabilitate the affected traders before proceeding.

The shopkeepers had been issued fresh eviction notices, prompting the BJP leaders to denounce the move as unjust. They called on the government to relocate the traders to a designated site, Chanderbhaga, as previously assured. The eviction, they argued, jeopardizes the livelihoods of small business owners relying solely on their establishments.

Prominent BJP figures, including MLAs Narinder Singh and Sham Lal Sharma, expressed their concerns over the eviction's timing and urged the National Conference government to handle the situation with responsibility and empathy. The BJP pledged unwavering support to the shopkeepers, promising to champion their cause until justice is served.

