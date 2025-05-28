Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalized During Gulf Region Diplomatic Tour

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, serving in an all-party delegation to the Gulf, has been hospitalized, according to BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda. The senior leader is currently stable and under medical supervision.

The delegation's journey faced a shift midway as Azad fell ill amid intense Kuwaiti heat, though he reassured supporters of his recovery via a message on platform X. Azad significantly contributed to diplomatic meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait but will miss visits to Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

The delegation, which includes multiple political figures, aims to counter Pakistan's narratives and strengthen ties in 33 international capitals post-Pahalgam terror attacks. Operation Sindoor highlighted India's defensive actions against recent Pakistani military provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)