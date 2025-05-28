India's Economic Leap: Celebration or Conundrum?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned the celebrations surrounding India's ascent to the position of the world's fourth-largest economy, citing a backdrop of soaring unemployment and dwindling foreign investment. Raut stressed that in a country where 850 million people still depend on free food grains, such milestones warrant scrutiny.

Raut's remarks were made in response to India's recent overtaking of Japan, as reported by NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam at a press briefing on the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting. Quoting data from the International Monetary Fund, Subrahmanyam highlighted that India's economy has crossed the USD 4 trillion threshold, positioning it behind only the United States, China, and Germany.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the achievements but underscored the increased pressure to elevate further. During a public address in Gandhinagar, he shared the excitement from surpassing the UK, outlining aspirations for a developed India by 2047. This reflects both the potential and the challenges ahead for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)