Nirmala Gavit's Strategic Shift: Undeterred Loyalty to Shiv Sena

Nirmala Gavit, a prominent leader and former MLA, left Shiv Sena (UBT) to join Maharashtra's Shiv Sena under Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Over a thousand women from Nashik district also joined the party. Shinde emphasized the Mahayuti government's effective governance as a reason for the influx.

In a significant political shift, Nirmala Gavit, a leader with a strong following, has left the Shiv Sena (UBT) to join Maharashtra's Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move comes amid rising political waves and signals a significant realignment within the state.

Alongside Gavit, the rally witnessed an overwhelming support with more than a thousand women from Nashik district pledging their allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This move is seen as a testament to the growing influence of the Mahayuti government's policies and governance.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hailed the massive turnout as a recognition of the current government's performance. Looking ahead, he urged party workers to intensify efforts for the forthcoming civic elections, capitalizing on the momentum gained by the new influx of members.

