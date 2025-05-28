Turkey and Saudi Arabia Forge New Alliances in Post-Assad Era
Turkey and Saudi Arabia have overcome a rocky history to forge a new alliance in the wake of Bashar Assad's fall in Syria. Their shared goals of stabilizing Syria, countering Iran, and navigating regional complexities have brought these two regional powers closer, as demonstrated during US President Trump's Middle East visit.
Turkey and Saudi Arabia, two significant regional powers, are navigating a new chapter in their historically contentious relationship, spurred by events in Syria. In the aftermath of Bashar Assad's ouster, both nations have aligned their interests to foster stability and counter Iranian influence in Syria.
The thaw in relations was evident during US President Donald Trump's recent visit to the Middle East, where he credited the two countries' leaders for his decision to lift sanctions on Syria. This move signified a shift from past rivalries to a pragmatic partnership, focused on mutual security concerns.
Analysts suggest that this cooperation is poised to continue, with joint reconstruction efforts and political alliances signaling a new era of collaboration. As the region continues to evolve, the Turkey-Saudi alliance might play a crucial role in shaping future dynamics in Syria and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
