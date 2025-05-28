India's Global Stand: Uniting Against Terrorism

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by NCP-SP MP Sule, is visiting South Africa, urging a united global approach against terrorism, with Pakistan cited as a key sponsor. Addressing a 350-strong audience in Johannesburg, Sule emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and praised South Africa for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The visit is part of a 33-capital outreach by India, focusing on Pakistan's alleged terror funding and recent tragedies like the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. The delegation discussed Operation Sindoor, detailing preemptive strikes on terror sites, stressing that India seeks peace yet stands firm against aggression.

In addition to Sule, the delegation includes politicians from various parties, like the BJP and Congress, as well as a former diplomat. The group is set to meet with South African leaders and continue to Ethiopia and Egypt, spreading India's message of resistance against terror and promoting peace and security.