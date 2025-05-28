Shiv Sena Leader's Threat Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Savarkar Sparks Tension

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Nashik has sparked controversy by threatening to blacken the face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The provocation stems from Gandhi's comments about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which the Sena member deemed derogatory.

Bala Darade, a deputy city unit chief associated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, issued the threat during a televised interview, coinciding with Savarkar's birth anniversary, intensifying existing tensions within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Maharashtra Congress leaders criticized Darade's remarks, with state president Harshwardhan Sapkal labeling the comments as cowardly. Meanwhile, a defamation case has been filed against Gandhi by a Nashik resident, reflecting ongoing discord over Savarkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)