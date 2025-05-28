Omar Abdullah Reaffirms Ongoing Dialogue on J&K Statehood Amid Challenges

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized that the conversation surrounding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remains robust, despite recent challenges, including the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

During a meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council, Abdullah highlighted the continued focus on this critical issue, noting that a formal speech demonstrating commitment to statehood was provided to the Prime Minister and the council members.

Abdullah clarified that while he opted not to leverage a special session of the J&K Assembly for this discussion, the dialogue is actively ongoing, assuring that such incidents have not derailed or delayed the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)