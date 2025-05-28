Left Menu

BJP Demands Expanded CBI Probe into Himachal Pradesh Corruption Scandal

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh accuses the state government of a cover-up in Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death and calls for a broadened CBI investigation. Allegations point to deep corruption linked to the Chief Minister's Office, with demands for accountability and transparency in state-run projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:01 IST
BJP delegation with the governor of Himachal Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on the state government Wednesday, alleging a cover-up in the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, a Chief Engineer with Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The BJP demands an expanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into what they claim is a major corruption scandal linked to the Chief Minister's Office.

While speaking with ANI in Shimla, BJP MP Harsh Mahajan highlighted several grave concerns raised with the state Governor, including alleged evidence tampering and administrative failure in the Vimal Negi death case. Mahajan warned of impending revelations about corruption involving state-run power projects and criticized the government's handling of the case as indicative of administrative and police failures.

Mahajan further criticized orders from the court as shocking and insisted that the CBI investigation should cover every aspect, including questionable projects like the Pekhuwala and Songtong Hydro Power Projects. He suggested high-level involvement and emphasized the need for a deeper probe. Allegations were also made against senior officials, with the BJP pressing for a comprehensive inquiry to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

