Congress Criticizes BJP's Forgotten Promises in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP-led government for failing to honor its promise of a farmer loan waiver. During a rally in Nanded, he accused Union minister Amit Shah of neglecting promises made to farmers and questioned the non-arrest of Pahalgam attack terrorists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:16 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP-led state government of reneging on its promise to waive farmers' loans, speaking at a 'Jai Hind' rally in Nanded district.
Organized by the Congress to honor the armed forces post-Operation Sindoor, Sapkal claimed that while the military engages in border confrontations, the government neglects struggling farmers.
Targeting Union minister Amit Shah and the state leadership, Sapkal suggested major promises remain unfulfilled, adding that Shah, not Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or his deputies, controls crucial state decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
