India's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties and Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited Greece to discuss India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism, aiming to strengthen international ties after the Pahalgam terror attack. Meetings with Greek officials underscored India's commitment to peace, highlighting the necessity of global cooperation against terrorism.

An all-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, engaged in detailed discussions with Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou, strongly conveying India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism. The meetings reinforced India's dedication to fostering international peace and security.

The delegation, part of India's wider effort to engage with 33 global capitals, commenced its activities in Athens following an impactful dialogue with Greek parliamentary members and the Greece-India Friendship Group. This initiative aims to counter Pakistan's designs, particularly in the context of the notable terror attack in Pahalgam.

Alongside interactions with Greek officials, the delegation also connected with various stakeholders, including media and think tanks, further solidifying bilateral ties and discussing India's proactive strategies against terrorism. Their itinerary includes visits to Latvia and Spain as part of a global outreach campaign.

