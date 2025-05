Zelenskiy's NATO Summit Quandary: A Symbolic Victory for Putin?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his concerns on Wednesday, stating that Ukraine's exclusion from the upcoming NATO summit would represent a strategic win for Russian President Vladimir Putin and negatively impact the alliance's image.

Despite Zelenskiy's earlier comments indicating NATO chief Mark Rutte's willingness for Ukraine to participate, the uncertainty around Kyiv's invitation persists, casting a shadow over the alliance's stance.

As diplomatic tensions rise, the potential exclusion of Ukraine from the summit raises questions about NATO's commitment to supporting its Eastern European partners amid ongoing Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)