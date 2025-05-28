Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP President
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been re-elected as the president of the Telugu Desam Party for the next two years. The announcement was made at the Mahanadu conclave, with senior leader Varla Ramaiah stating that 600 party leaders supported Naidu's election.
In a significant political development, N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has secured another term as the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for two years.
The announcement was made by senior party leader Varla Ramaiah during the annual Mahanadu conclave, marking a successful election outcome for Naidu.
Ramaiah highlighted the overwhelming support for Naidu, with around 600 party leaders endorsing his re-election as the national president amidst wide applause from attendees.
