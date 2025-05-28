Left Menu

Congress Demands Fair Probe in FIR Against MPCC Chief's Brothers

A Congress delegation led by Opposition leader Umang Singhar met with ADG Intelligence in Bhopal to challenge an FIR implicating MPCC chief Jitu Patwari's brothers. Accused of illegal land possession, the Congress party calls the case politically motivated and insists on a fair investigation before any arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress delegation, spearheaded by Opposition leader Umang Singhar, confronted Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Intelligence A Sai Manohar at the DGP Headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday. The meeting centered around contesting an FIR against Jitu Patwari's brothers. The FIR, lodged at the Tejaji police station, implicates Nana and Bharat Patwari, along with Indore district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav, in alleged illegal land possession and intimidation.

The Congress delegation asserted that the inclusion of Patwari's brothers in the FIR was erroneous and unjust. They demanded an impartial investigation into the accusations, which involve the alleged acquisition of 6 acres near the Tejaji Nagar bypass. Leader of Opposition, Singhar, denounced the charges as a result of personal vendettas and political rivalry, urging authorities to refrain from arrests until the investigation concludes.

Indore's Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh, remarked that the allegations stemmed from a formal complaint and confirmed the ongoing investigation. He assured that further actions would be contingent on the gathered evidence. The FIR also involves Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav in allegations of land-related crimes and issuing death threats.

