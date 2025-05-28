Left Menu

Panama's Pledge: Support for India's Anti-Terror Stand

A multi-party delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, secured Panama's support against terrorism. During meetings with Panama's National Assembly President, the delegation conveyed India's stance of zero-tolerance for terrorism. The group also fostered cultural ties with local Indian communities and strengthened diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:34 IST
A multi-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Panama to galvanize international support for India's anti-terrorism stance. This visit forms part of a broader diplomatic mission following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The delegation met with Panama's National Assembly President Dana Castaneda, where they received assurances of support for India's firm stand against terrorism. The high-level meeting facilitated deeper diplomatic engagements and fostered mutual cultural appreciation, symbolized by traditional gift exchanges.

Beyond diplomatic talks, the delegation connected with the vibrant Indian community in Panama, reinforcing India's global cultural presence. This visit reflects India's resolve and unity against terrorism, a message resonating with international allies, as also witnessed during their prior engagement in Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

