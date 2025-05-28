Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Pakistani Espionage Links
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife of collecting sensitive government documents for a Pakistani climate lobby. Sarma, asserting possession of proof, plans to reveal it by September 10. Gogoi dismissed these claims as baseless, suggesting they're politically motivated allegations with flimsy evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial press briefing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife was involved in espionage activities for a Pakistani climate lobby. Sarma claimed to have documentary evidence and vowed public disclosure by September 10.
The allegations surfaced amidst Gogoi's recent appointment as Assam Congress chief, a move Sarma criticized, claiming Gogoi had ties with the Pakistani establishment. Sarma depicted this as a wider pattern, alleging Congress supported 'Pakistan-lovers'—a charge Gogoi vehemently denied, calling it 'baseless.'
Gogoi retorted to Sarma's allegations, branding them as attacks on his character, influenced by political rivalry rather than credible facts. He dismissed Sarma's claims as 'ridiculous,' pointing to an overly theatrical dramatization of political issues without substantive proof.
