Naidu Refutes Claims of Proposing HAL Shift to Andhra Pradesh

In recent political developments, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, clarified that he had not proposed relocating Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) from Karnataka to his state. Addressing a party meeting, Naidu asserted neither he nor the Telugu Desam Party sought to secure HAL from its current location.

Responding to claims, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, expressed concerns over Naidu's purported request to shift HAL. Shivakumar demanded responses from Karnataka's union ministers and MPs over what he termed a potential threat to the state's Navaratna companies.

Naidu reiterated his plea to the central government for establishing five defence manufacturing hubs in Andhra Pradesh and emphasized his vision for developing Visakhapatnam as a 'Naval Hub' while recognizing Andhra's potential in aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)