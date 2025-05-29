Left Menu

Punjab's Power Struggle: Mann Accuses Majithia of Misleading Propaganda

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the AAP government. Mann accused Majithia of politicizing incidents like the Amritsar blast and called out the Akali Dal's history of corruption and crime, emphasizing his government's commitment to the common people.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, accusing him of spreading misleading propaganda against the AAP government. Mann's statements come in response to Majithia's repeated attacks on the state government's handling of law and order issues.

Mann alleged that Majithia has politicized the Amritsar blast incident, questioning Majithia's authority to speak on law and order given the past atrocities during his party's regime. He further reminded the public about the Nabha jailbreak incident, highlighting the failures of the previous Akali administration.

The chief minister accused Akali leaders of enabling the growth of drug mafias in Punjab, asserting their connections were often traced back to prominent Akali figures. Mann reassured the public of his government's dedication to serving Punjab's people, criticizing Majithia for allegedly prioritizing personal gain over public welfare.

