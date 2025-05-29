Chega Rises: Portugal's New Main Opposition Party Surpasses Socialists

The political landscape in Portugal saw a significant shift as Chega, a far-right, anti-establishment party, surpassed the centre-left Socialists to become the main opposition. This development came after the final tally of overseas ballots in the recent snap election, marking a historic moment for Chega, founded only six years ago.

On election night, both Chega and the Socialist Party (PS) secured 58 seats. However, the final count showed Chega with 60 seats, as the PS remained at 58, ending five decades of dominance by the two major political forces in the country since the end of a fascist regime in 1974. The rise of Chega mirrors a broader trend of increased support for hard-right parties across Europe.

Chega has aligned itself with other anti-immigration groups in Europe and has been vocal in its criticism of the political establishment, corruption, and open-door immigration policies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance, plans to form a new minority government. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to appoint Montenegro as prime minister after consulting with party leaders.