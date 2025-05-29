Left Menu

Chega Rises: Portugal's New Main Opposition Party Surpasses Socialists

In Portugal's snap parliamentary election, the far-right party Chega has overtaken the centre-left Socialists to become the main opposition for the first time. Despite winning more seats, the centre-right Democratic Alliance missed the majority needed to end political instability, with Chega gaining 60 parliamentary seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:01 IST
Chega Rises: Portugal's New Main Opposition Party Surpasses Socialists
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The political landscape in Portugal saw a significant shift as Chega, a far-right, anti-establishment party, surpassed the centre-left Socialists to become the main opposition. This development came after the final tally of overseas ballots in the recent snap election, marking a historic moment for Chega, founded only six years ago.

On election night, both Chega and the Socialist Party (PS) secured 58 seats. However, the final count showed Chega with 60 seats, as the PS remained at 58, ending five decades of dominance by the two major political forces in the country since the end of a fascist regime in 1974. The rise of Chega mirrors a broader trend of increased support for hard-right parties across Europe.

Chega has aligned itself with other anti-immigration groups in Europe and has been vocal in its criticism of the political establishment, corruption, and open-door immigration policies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance, plans to form a new minority government. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to appoint Montenegro as prime minister after consulting with party leaders.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025