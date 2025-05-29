Tensions Flare: BJP Leader Slams Congress Amid Terrorism Row

Telangana BJP leader N Ramachander Rao has sharply criticized Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's assertion that their party has borne the brunt of terrorism's impact. Labeling the statement as "foolish," Rao emphasized that not just the Congress but the entire nation suffers from terrorism and extremist activities.

Rao underscored the supreme sacrifices made by the armed forces in combating threats across borders and within Maoist-affected areas. He accused Baghel of undermining the collective fight against terrorism. Rao reiterated that terrorism transcends political lines, affecting the nation indiscriminately.

Referring to recent comments by Udit Raj criticizing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Rao asserted that Congress appears frustrated due to successive electoral defeats. He noted that India's unified stance against terrorism is vocalized by multi-party delegations internationally, contrary to Congress's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)