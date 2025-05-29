Jai Hind Sabha Rally: Congress' Counter to Modi's Speech in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress is organizing a rally in Jabalpur under the 'Jai Hind Sabha' campaign, coinciding with PM Narendra Modi's address to women in Bhopal. Key leaders, including Kamal Nath, will emphasize the armed forces' valor and criticize BJP for attributing Operation Sindoor's success to Modi.
The Congress party is set to hold a significant rally in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, under the 'Jai Hind Sabha' initiative, aiming to challenge the narrative surrounding recent military operations. Coincidentally timed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's women's empowerment event in Bhopal on May 31, the rally features prominent Congress leaders such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The 'Jai Hind Sabha' is being conducted nationwide by the Congress to honor the armed forces' valor demonstrated in 'Operation Sindoor', a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This move by the opposition is perceived as a strategic counter to the BJP's recent Tiranga Yatra campaign across the country, which also celebrates military success.
Amidst escalating political tensions, the Congress plans to spotlight PM Modi's supposed 'silence' on certain controversial remarks by BJP officials following the military actions against Pakistan. This aspect of the rally underscores the political friction in the buildup to Modi's rally in Bhopal. The BJP, on the other hand, remains committed to ensuring their event, focused on women's issues, achieves notable success.
