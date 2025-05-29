Sunil Mittal Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Growth

Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, has thrown his weight behind the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it would alleviate economic disruptions caused by frequent elections. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Mittal stressed the importance of engaging with political parties to advance the agenda.

Mittal noted the rapid global advancement in cryptocurrency and the necessity for India to establish robust regulatory frameworks to leverage AI and digital currency. He emphasized the importance of such frameworks for the country to stay competitive and harness technology's full potential.

Mittal urged the CII to be proactive in forming committees and engaging political parties to highlight the economic benefits of synchronized elections. He asserted this collaborative effort is crucial for India's growth, signifying a step beyond immediate profits and revenues for the country's overall development.

(With inputs from agencies.)