PM Modi Slams West Bengal's TMC Government, Urges Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi critiqued the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, highlighting issues like violence, corruption, and stalled development projects. Modi accused the TMC of neglect and the appeasement of violence, calling for a shift towards the BJP's development model as a remedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:34 IST
PM Modi Slams West Bengal's TMC Government, Urges Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique against the Mamata Banerjee government, asserting that West Bengal urgently requires liberation from politics marred by violence, appeasement, riots, and corruption. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted the population's aspiration for the BJP's developmental initiatives.

Modi pointed to multiple pervasive issues—including societal violence, crimes against women, rampant unemployment, and dwindling trust in governance. He blamed these on the incumbent Trinamool Congress party. The Prime Minister emphasized that corruption severely impacts youth and impoverished families, condemning the devastation of West Bengal's educational system.

Focusing on the teacher recruitment scandal, Modi stated thousands of teachers' futures were imperiled by corruption, with profound effects on families. He also condemned the handling of violence in Murshidabad and Malda, criticizing the TMC for allowing hooliganism under the guise of appeasement, and expressed that citizens had lost trust in local governance.

Highlighting the TMC government's alleged discrimination against disadvantaged groups, Modi accused them of impeding tribal and Dalit development. He mentioned their resistance against a tribal woman presidential candidate and lamented the exclusion of West Bengal's poor from benefits like Ayushman cards, accusing TMC leaders of corruption.

Moreover, Modi criticized the TMC for neglecting West Bengal's potential by skipping crucial meetings, citing a lack of infrastructural development. He accused the local government of merely engaging in political maneuvering instead of prioritizing state and national progress. The Prime Minister also noted the laying of a foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, as a step towards infrastructural development in the state.

