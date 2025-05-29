South Korea's Presidential Race: A Nation Votes Amid Crisis
South Korea prepares for a high-stakes presidential election amid political chaos and economic concerns. Leading candidate Lee Jae-myung promises reforms in climate and gender equality. High early voting turnout reflects public engagement, as candidates battle fiercely to secure the votes essential to address the nation's pressing challenges.
In South Korea, citizens turned out in record numbers for early voting on Thursday, ahead of next week's crucial presidential election. Official data suggests a significant public engagement, as the nation grapples with political and economic turbulence.
Following a tumultuous period marked by the ouster of former leader Yoon Suk Yeol, voters clamored for change. Leading the polls before the blackout was Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, who campaigned on promises of economic recovery and reforms in climate policy and gender equality.
Meanwhile, a lowered growth forecast by the Bank of Korea underscores economic concerns. Conservative Kim Moon-soo trails in second place, with voter turnout remaining a focal point. As competition heats up, each candidate emphasizes the stakes, recognizing the pivotal role this election will play in shaping the future direction of the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
