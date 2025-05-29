Athawale on Past Surgical Strikes: No Information from UPA Era

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale declared on Thursday that he had no knowledge of any surgical strikes conducted during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. He affirmed that there was no data to support such claims made by Congress leaders.

Athawale defended Operation Sindoor, labelling it essential for addressing terrorism perpetrating from Pakistan, and dismissed any allegations of political manipulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding such military actions. He stressed the importance of Pakistan relinquishing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to India.

Addressing Congress's criticism involving former US President Trump's comments on India-Pakistan diplomacy, Athawale refuted any external credit, maintaining that India's stance on Pakistan remains firm. He further clarified RPI (A)'s political strategy, affirming continued loyalty to the BJP amid Maharashtra's local body elections.

