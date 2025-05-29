Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to fighting terrorism during a rally in West Bengal. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' with decisive strikes on Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Modi emphasized India's steadfast resolve and issued a stern warning to Pakistan for its history of fostering terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 'Operation Sindoor' continues unabated, aiming to strike back against terrorism's sponsors, during his rally in West Bengal. The PM referred to 'sindoor,' symbolizing the cultural and emotional depth of the region, to underscore India's hardened resolve.

The Pahalgam terror attack prompted a fierce response from India, leading to precision strikes, and underscoring zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Modi hinted at previous responses like the 2016 and 2019 strikes and highlighted Pakistan's failure to anticipate India's actions.

Modi accused Pakistan of institutionalizing terrorism, linking its actions to historical atrocities, like in Bangladesh in 1971. He stressed on relentless pursuit against terror threats from Pakistan, emphasizing India's changed stance and determined conviction.

