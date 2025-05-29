Left Menu

White House Trade Triumphs Amid Court Block

Kevin Hassett, economic adviser at the White House, revealed that three imminent trade deals are almost finalized, with expectations of more to follow. This announcement comes despite a recent court ruling that obstructed the majority of President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett announced a near-completion of three trade deals during an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday. This development is anticipated to lead to more trade agreements in the future.

Despite a court ruling that effectively halted most of President Donald Trump's tariff initiatives, Hassett expressed optimistic prospects for ongoing and future negotiations. The focus remains on expanding trade alliances.

The upcoming agreements signal a significant stride in the administration's trade agenda, reflecting resilience and strategic advancement in U.S. international commerce policies.

