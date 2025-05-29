Keir Starmer's Warning: The Farage Economic 'Fantasy'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a stark warning against Nigel Farage's economic strategies, labeling them as a 'fantasy' capable of destabilizing the economy. His comments come as support wanes for his Labour Party, which trails Farage's Reform UK in national polls following recent electoral setbacks.

Farage's agenda, which includes reducing immigration and taxes while increasing state support for families, has drawn comparisons with former Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss's brief tenure, marked by unbacked tax cuts that disrupted financial markets. Starmer argued that Britain's economic recovery could be jeopardized by similar policies espoused by Farage.

Backed by upward polling, Farage claims Reform is the 'party of working people,' a position Starmer counters by citing his working-class roots and attacking Farage's campaign tactics. While polls show Labour leads in preferred leadership, the party must navigate internal and national challenges as it prepares for the next election in 2029.

