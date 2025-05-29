Mass Resignations Shake Congress in Dakshina Kannada

In a dramatic shake-up within the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada, numerous Muslim leaders have resigned from their posts. The resignations, announced during an emergency meeting at Shadi Mahal, Bolar, were prompted by worsening law and order and what leaders see as governmental negligence in safeguarding minority communities.

The catalyst for this mass resignation was the brutal murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. Rahiman, along with co-worker Kalandar Shafi, was attacked by two motorcycle-riding assailants armed with a sword. Rahiman died from his injuries, while Shafi remains under medical care.

This incident follows the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, adding to the communal tension gripping the region. Resigning leaders, including M S Mohammad and K Abdul Rauf, cited grassroots pressure and condemned the Home Department for not stemming the tide of violence. They accused the administration of ignoring Muslim marginalization and noted that despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's promise to address their grievances within a week, dissatisfaction persists among Congress workers at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)