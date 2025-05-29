Left Menu

Mass Resignations Shake Congress in Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, Muslim Congress leaders resigned en masse to protest deteriorating law and order and perceived governmental neglect in protecting minorities. The resignations follow the murder of Abdul Rahiman, coinciding with Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's recent killing. The movement reflects grassroots dissatisfaction towards state authorities' handling of communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:01 IST
Mass Resignations Shake Congress in Dakshina Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic shake-up within the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada, numerous Muslim leaders have resigned from their posts. The resignations, announced during an emergency meeting at Shadi Mahal, Bolar, were prompted by worsening law and order and what leaders see as governmental negligence in safeguarding minority communities.

The catalyst for this mass resignation was the brutal murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. Rahiman, along with co-worker Kalandar Shafi, was attacked by two motorcycle-riding assailants armed with a sword. Rahiman died from his injuries, while Shafi remains under medical care.

This incident follows the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, adding to the communal tension gripping the region. Resigning leaders, including M S Mohammad and K Abdul Rauf, cited grassroots pressure and condemned the Home Department for not stemming the tide of violence. They accused the administration of ignoring Muslim marginalization and noted that despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's promise to address their grievances within a week, dissatisfaction persists among Congress workers at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025