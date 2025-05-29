Mamata Banerjee's Critique on PM Modi's 'Operation Bengal' and Political Dynamics in West Bengal

In a sharp political critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to gain political mileage from Operation Sindoor, the Centre's military response to the Pahalgam attack in April.

Banerjee defiantly stated that her Trinamool Congress party was prepared for elections anytime, countering Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar's provocative 'Operation Bengal' comment aimed at unseating the TMC. During a press briefing at the state secretariat, she expressed disapproval over Modi's recent 'Operation Bengal' endorsement, labeling it poorly timed as the opposition supports the central government's anti-terror efforts on the world stage.

Questioning the absence of arrests following the Pahalgam attack, Banerjee criticized the BJP's reported sindoor distribution plan, urging PM Modi to first offer sindoor to his spouse. She accused Modi of divide-and-rule politics and responded to his rally criticisms by pointing out issues like violence and unemployment plaguing Bengal. Highlighting the alleged teacher recruitment scam, she contended that the BJP unfairly shifted blame towards her government and the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)