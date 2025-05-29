Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Reply to Pahalgam Attack
Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur praised India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack through 'Operation Sindoor.' She commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting India's military superiority over Pakistan. Thakur criticized Congress for questioning the operation and suggested India should reject Congress due to its alleged history of treason.
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur lauded India's firm stance against Pakistan, highlighting the success of 'Operation Sindoor.' Speaking at the 'Pratap Parakram Yatra' in Indore, Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing India's military might over Pakistan.
Thakur remarked on the significant disparity between the countries, likening the situation to an "elephant never fighting a dog," and underlined India's response as an example of its superior power. She criticized Congress leaders for doubting the operation and defended the strategic military actions taken by India.
Her speech also included a strong rebuke of the Congress party, labeling its history as one of betrayal. She urged the nation to respond firmly and systematically dismantle the influence of Congress, marking the party's role as detrimental, in her view, to national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
