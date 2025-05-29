India-Pakistan Relations: Terrorism Stalls Peace Talks

India has reiterated its stance that peace talks with Pakistan will only proceed if Islamabad ends its support for cross-border terrorism, a stance reflected in New Delhi's recent responses to propositions from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, dialogue with Pakistan must focus on the cessation of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, following recent escalations including the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both nations have agreed to cease all military actions, yet India remains firm on demands, including Pakistan's handover of wanted terrorists, before any treaties, such as the Indus Water Treaty, are resumed.

