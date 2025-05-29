India Ramps Up Efforts to Find Missing Nationals in Iran
India is actively engaging with Iranian authorities to locate three Indian nationals who have gone missing in Iran. The Indian government is cooperating closely with Iranian officials and the families of the missing individuals to ensure their safety and eventual return to India.
The Indian government has intensified its efforts to locate three Indian nationals who have disappeared in Iran. According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, these individuals had recently arrived in Iran and are now unaccounted for.
Jaiswal highlighted that the government is working closely with Iranian authorities to track down the missing individuals, ensuring their safety and arranging for their return home. The families of the missing are also being provided with continuous updates and support.
This operation to find the missing Indian nationals has elicited a strong cooperative response from Iran, with daily communication maintained between the two nations. The Ministry remains hopeful in resolving this situation promptly.
