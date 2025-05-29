Karnataka BJP Gears Up for Battle Against Congress Policies
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra announced plans for a vigorous street protest against the ruling Congress government, accusing it of targeting party leaders. The core committee meeting discussed organizational strengthening and tour plans for the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections.
The Karnataka BJP, under the leadership of state president B Y Vijayendra, is preparing for a significant public protest against the state's Congress government. The party accuses the ruling authority of targeting BJP leaders and right-wing activists. This call for a protest follows a core committee meeting that discussed organizational strengthening and electoral preparations.
The meeting included notable BJP figures like former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda, and Basavaraj Bommai. The committee focused on plans for a statewide tour to gear up for the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections. Vijayendra highlighted the need to bolster party confidence in combating what he termed a 'goonda' government.
In addition to street protests, the BJP plans to address internal disciplinary actions against certain party members and enhance collaboration with ally JD(S). Vijayendra assured that the party is united in its fight against what they see as an anti-people Congress administration.
