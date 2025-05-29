Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Gears Up for Battle Against Congress Policies

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra announced plans for a vigorous street protest against the ruling Congress government, accusing it of targeting party leaders. The core committee meeting discussed organizational strengthening and tour plans for the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:07 IST
Karnataka BJP Gears Up for Battle Against Congress Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP, under the leadership of state president B Y Vijayendra, is preparing for a significant public protest against the state's Congress government. The party accuses the ruling authority of targeting BJP leaders and right-wing activists. This call for a protest follows a core committee meeting that discussed organizational strengthening and electoral preparations.

The meeting included notable BJP figures like former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda, and Basavaraj Bommai. The committee focused on plans for a statewide tour to gear up for the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections. Vijayendra highlighted the need to bolster party confidence in combating what he termed a 'goonda' government.

In addition to street protests, the BJP plans to address internal disciplinary actions against certain party members and enhance collaboration with ally JD(S). Vijayendra assured that the party is united in its fight against what they see as an anti-people Congress administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025