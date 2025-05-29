Left Menu

India and US Aim to Double Trade: A Promising Economic Journey

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced promising progress in negotiations aimed at doubling India's bilateral trade with the US. Emphasizing non-interference in global affairs, India seeks strong economic ties with developed nations to foster opportunities for youth, farmers, and skilled professionals, highlighted by Operation Sindoor's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:18 IST
India and US Aim to Double Trade: A Promising Economic Journey
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that negotiations to increase bilateral trade between India and the United States to $500 billion are progressing well. Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February, a strong bilateral trade agreement was crafted, aiming for substantial benefits for both nations.

Goyal remarked that India maintains a strict policy of non-interference in the internal matters of other countries, focusing instead on strengthening economic relationships with developed nations. This move is intended to create fresh opportunities for India's youth, farmers, and employed classes, fostering economic growth and collaboration globally.

Furthermore, Goyal underscored the government's commitment to boosting chances for startups and skilled professionals, including medical practitioners, through balanced trade and mobility agreements. On another note, he praised Operation Sindoor for uniting the nation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing India's defense manufacturing prowess to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025