India and US Aim to Double Trade: A Promising Economic Journey
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced promising progress in negotiations aimed at doubling India's bilateral trade with the US. Emphasizing non-interference in global affairs, India seeks strong economic ties with developed nations to foster opportunities for youth, farmers, and skilled professionals, highlighted by Operation Sindoor's success.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that negotiations to increase bilateral trade between India and the United States to $500 billion are progressing well. Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February, a strong bilateral trade agreement was crafted, aiming for substantial benefits for both nations.
Goyal remarked that India maintains a strict policy of non-interference in the internal matters of other countries, focusing instead on strengthening economic relationships with developed nations. This move is intended to create fresh opportunities for India's youth, farmers, and employed classes, fostering economic growth and collaboration globally.
Furthermore, Goyal underscored the government's commitment to boosting chances for startups and skilled professionals, including medical practitioners, through balanced trade and mobility agreements. On another note, he praised Operation Sindoor for uniting the nation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing India's defense manufacturing prowess to the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
