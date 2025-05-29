BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: 100 Days of Service Milestone
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta leads BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, highlighting policy achievements in their first 100 days. Celebrations at Delhi Secretariat include distributing tablets and scholarships. The government focuses on healthcare and education, illustrating its proactive governance approach.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will celebrate the BJP government's 100-day milestone with a program showcasing their achievements. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, marks the party's triumphant return after 27 years, capturing 48 of the 70 Assembly seats.
Highlighting the government's initiatives, Gupta will distribute tablets to outstanding students and offer scholarships at a Delhi university. A significant allocation of Rs 19 crore has been designated for scholarships. Additionally, 38 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics will be inaugurated citywide as part of the celebration.
Various departments have prepared brochures detailing their progress. The health sector plans to introduce MS and MD courses as part of this 100-day achievement. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva praised the government's proactive stance and positive image-building in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Healthcare Debates: Ethics, Economics, and Policy Shifts
AI in higher education under scrutiny: Ethical use hinges on student understanding
West Bengal Government Introduces Livelihood and Social Security Scheme for Jobless Education Employees
Higher education faces urgent AI ethics gap, new survey warns
Chhattisgarh's Educational and Industrial Revolution