BJP's Resurgence in Delhi: 100 Days of Service Milestone

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will celebrate the BJP government's 100-day milestone with a program showcasing their achievements. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, marks the party's triumphant return after 27 years, capturing 48 of the 70 Assembly seats.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, Gupta will distribute tablets to outstanding students and offer scholarships at a Delhi university. A significant allocation of Rs 19 crore has been designated for scholarships. Additionally, 38 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics will be inaugurated citywide as part of the celebration.

Various departments have prepared brochures detailing their progress. The health sector plans to introduce MS and MD courses as part of this 100-day achievement. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva praised the government's proactive stance and positive image-building in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)