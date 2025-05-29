Modi's Bihar Visit: Unveiling Development Projects and Political Strategies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day journey to Bihar, delivering key strategies to BJP leaders ahead of the assembly elections. His visit entailed significant infrastructural inaugurations and a keen focus on enlightening the populace about the benefits of government schemes.

The visit was marked by Modi's address to the BJP state members, where he stressed inclusion and awareness of government initiatives. Notably, the success of 'Operation Sindoor' was highlighted as a testament to India's valor. Modi's presence, extended beyond scheduled time, was captured as a moment of national pride.

The trip also witnessed a massive roadshow as Modi inaugurated new aviation infrastructure, signaling progress and promising world-class experiences for the region's travelers. His engagement with the crowds, lined with supporters waving national flags, showcased his growing public appeal, echoing the trails of his powerful political presence.