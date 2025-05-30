Serbian Arms Exports: A Slavic Rift in the Ukraine Conflict

In a dramatic escalation, Russia has accused Serbia, its decades-long Balkan ally, of supplying arms to Ukraine, alleging a betrayal amid the ongoing war. According to the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR, Serbian arms are reaching Ukrainian forces through NATO intermediaries, including countries like the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Serbia's populist President, Aleksandar Vucic, confirmed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the arms exports but claimed that Serbia remains neutral. Despite denial from Serbia about these transactions, Russia insists arms sales occur using intermediary countries to disguise the end-user, fueling further tensions in the conflict.

President Vucic, maintaining a delicate balance, has pursued membership in the European Union while sustaining historic ties with Russia, a fellow Slavic nation. This geopolitical maneuvering is increasingly challenging as Serbia depends heavily on Russian energy and has not joined EU-imposed sanctions against Russia, positioning itself uniquely amidst EU-Russia tensions.