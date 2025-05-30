Trump Nominates Paul Ingrassia as U.S. Special Counsel: A Loyalty Controversy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared plans to nominate Paul Ingrassia as the head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump commended Ingrassia for excelling in his role as White House liaison for homeland security. Ingrassia promised to bring competence and integrity to the Executive Branch, with a focus on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. His statement on platform X further emphasized his intention to restore fairness to Hatch Act enforcement.

Ingrassia, an attorney, briefly served as the White House liaison for the Department of Justice earlier in the year. However, he was reassigned after promoting candidates showcasing exceptional loyalty to Trump, causing friction with Justice Department officials.

